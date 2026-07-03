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Latest Stories
Music
Drake Will Apologize to Every Janice Told to ‘STFU’ on June 28
Janices should get ready for “an afternoon of food, drinks, prizes, and a few surprises."
Trey Alston20 days ago
Music
O'Shea Jackson Jr. Jokes Drake's Janice Party Is 'a Trap'
Jackson compared the parties to the infamous Washington NFL team sting operation of 1985.
Joe Price21 days ago
Music
Drake Announces Janice-Only Apology Parties in Toronto, New York, and LA
Got a government-issued ID proving your legal first name is Janice? You're getting in.
Trey Alston22 days ago