Jaminton Campaz

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Latest Stories

Switzerland v Colombia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Sports

Colombia Football Federation Condemns Death Threats Against Jáminton Campaz, Demands Legal Action

Colombia's Football Federation have requested the attorney general to prosecute those who threatened Jáminton Campaz after his World Cup miss.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago

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