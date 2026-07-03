Jahmal Padmore

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Latest Stories

Jahmal Padmore with his hands folded in front of his face, looking into the camera.
Music

Jahmal Padmore Speaks His Universal Truth on Debut Album ‘Esparonto’

After years flowing through many different projects, Jahmal Padmore has released his solo debut 'Esparonto,' ten tracks about self-forgiveness and discovery.

JJ Bottineau1509 days ago
Singer Jahmal Padmore sitting on a couch
Music

Jahmal Padmore Drops New Single "Sorted" With Live Performance

Ahead of his upcoming album, Toronto-based musician Jahmal Padmore has shared its second single “Sorted,” along with a recorded live session.

Sydney Brasil1543 days ago
jahmal-padmore
Music

Premiere: Jahmal Padmore Checks His Ego on “Pretty," Announces Debut Album ‘Esparonto'

Toronto songwriter and producer Jahmal Padmore has detailed his first solo album 'Esparonto,' out May 27. He's also shared the album's lead single, "Pretty."

Sydney Brasil1572 days ago

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