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Latest Stories
Music
Jahmal Padmore Speaks His Universal Truth on Debut Album ‘Esparonto’
After years flowing through many different projects, Jahmal Padmore has released his solo debut 'Esparonto,' ten tracks about self-forgiveness and discovery.
JJ Bottineau1509 days ago
Music
Jahmal Padmore Drops New Single "Sorted" With Live Performance
Ahead of his upcoming album, Toronto-based musician Jahmal Padmore has shared its second single “Sorted,” along with a recorded live session.
Sydney Brasil1543 days ago
Music
Premiere: Jahmal Padmore Checks His Ego on “Pretty," Announces Debut Album ‘Esparonto'
Toronto songwriter and producer Jahmal Padmore has detailed his first solo album 'Esparonto,' out May 27. He's also shared the album's lead single, "Pretty."
Sydney Brasil1572 days ago