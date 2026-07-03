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Latest Stories
Music
Man Found Guilty in Julio Foolio Murder Shares Message During Sentencing: 'It's Not Worth It'
Isaiah Chance and three other men will spend the rest of their lives in prison.
tara mahadevan24 days ago
Music
Family of Julio Foolio's Killer Receives Threats After Starting GoFundMe for Legal Fees
The fundraiser, created shortly after Sean Gathright's conviction, has raised less than $900 and drawn widespread online backlash.
Trey Alston59 days ago