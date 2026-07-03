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Sports
NBA Players Send Prayers to Isaiah Canaan Following Gruesome Ankle Injury
Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a gruesome ankle injury during a game on Wednesday night.
Chris Yuscavage3088 days ago