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Over 1.7 Million Grill Brushes Recalled Right Before Fourth of July
Three people needed medical help after swallowing bristles, and it's the third wire-brush recall this year.
Meek Mill Joins Lineup for Philadelphia's America Anniversary Concert f/ Will Smith, The Roots, More
The free July 4 event is hosted by comedian Wanda Sykes.
Kai Cenat Says He Almost Got Banned by Twitch for In-Home Fireworks Show: 'We Didn't Know This Whole Time'
The streaming community felt like it was a carefully orchestrated stunt.
Kai Cenat's Stream With MrBeast Abruptly Ends With a Sh*tload of Fireworks Being Set Off Indoors
Whether it was Kai's actual streaming space or a fabricated set remains to be seen.
Vivica A. Fox on 'Independence Day 2’ Without Will Smith: ‘I Just Didn’t Feel Like It Was Good’
"I just didn’t feel like it was good and it lived up to the first one,” Fox said of 2016's 'Independence Day: Resurgence,' which saw her reprise her role from the 1996 original.
Azealia Banks Shuts Down Candace Owens Over Juneteenth Tweet
Candace Owens decided to critique Juneteenth after it became a national holiday when President Joe Biden signed it into law, but Banks wasn’t here for it.
Miley Cyrus: 'It Ain't a Party in the USA' Until There is 'Liberty and Justice For All'
Miley Cyrus dismisses Fourth of July celebrations and her anthemic song "Party in the U.S.A.," saying there isn't anything to honor until everyone has freedom.
Bill Pullman Channels His 'Independence Day' President by Asking Americans to Wear Masks
The actor paid tribute to his iconic 'Independence Day' role by asking Americans to wear masks as the coronavirus spreads across the country.
#AllCountriesMatter Trends on Twitter to Counter Fourth of July Celebrations
In an attempt to oppose the national holiday and emphasize the hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter, Twitter users are posting gorgeous images of other countries.
Bill Pullman Responds to Trump's 'Independence Day' Tweet: 'My Voice Belongs to No One But Me'
Bill Pullman isn't a fan of President Donald Trump's antics, but as of Sunday, the tweet had more than 75,000 retweets and over 240,000 likes.
O.J. Simpson Fires Shots at Colin Kaepernick Over Canceled 'Betsy Ross' Nikes
O.J. Simpson is taking issue with Colin Kaepernick over Nike's canceled 'Betsy Ross Flag' Air Max 1 sneakers for the Fourth of July.
Arizona Governor Seen Wearing Nikes After Threatening to Pull Incentives
Goodyear, Arizona, mayor Georgia Lord says the city will still pay Nike despite controversy over the brand's Betsy Ross flag 'Fourth of July' Air Max 1 sneaker.
‘Independence Day’ Treated as Real-Time World News Event on Hilarious Twitter Account
The less we say about that attempt at a sequel, the better.
People Tried to Take a Stand Against Nike and Immediately Got Roasted
People tried to take a stand against Nike for canceling its 'Betsy Ross Flag' Fourth of July sneakers but immediately got roasted. See the social media fallout.
Nike Is Celebrating Fourth of July With a Special Air Max 1
Nike is releasing a special 'Fourth of July' colorway of the Air Max 1 complete with Betsy Ross flag embroidery on each heel. Check out official details here.
Will Smith Explains Why He Turned Down 'The Matrix': 'I Did Y'all a Favor'
While recounting his decision to turn down the role of Neo in 'The Matrix', Will Smith admits that Keanu Reeves was better suited for the part.