Independence Day

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Close-up of basting brush arranged on barbeque against American flag.
Life

Over 1.7 Million Grill Brushes Recalled Right Before Fourth of July

Three people needed medical help after swallowing bristles, and it's the third wire-brush recall this year.

Maggie Ekberg14 days ago
Kai Cenat, wearing sunglasses and a red shirt with "AMP" logo, stands with someone in a black mask and hoodie in a room filled with firework packages
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Says He Almost Got Banned by Twitch for In-Home Fireworks Show: 'We Didn't Know This Whole Time'

The streaming community felt like it was a carefully orchestrated stunt.

Jaelani Turner-Williams742 days ago
Several people are in a room filled with fireworks, with one man setting them off, causing an explosion of light and smoke. Only the back of one person is visible
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat's Stream With MrBeast Abruptly Ends With a Sh*tload of Fireworks Being Set Off Indoors

Whether it was Kai's actual streaming space or a fabricated set remains to be seen.

Zach Dionne744 days ago
Pop Culture

Vivica A. Fox on 'Independence Day 2’ Without Will Smith: ‘I Just Didn’t Feel Like It Was Good’

"I just didn’t feel like it was good and it lived up to the first one,” Fox said of 2016's 'Independence Day: Resurgence,' which saw her reprise her role from the 1996 original.

Brad Callas1110 days ago
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azealia banks
Music

Azealia Banks Shuts Down Candace Owens Over Juneteenth Tweet

Candace Owens decided to critique Juneteenth after it became a national holiday when President Joe Biden signed it into law, but Banks wasn’t here for it.

Brenton Blanchet1854 days ago
miley july 4
Music

Miley Cyrus: 'It Ain't a Party in the USA' Until There is 'Liberty and Justice For All'

Miley Cyrus dismisses Fourth of July celebrations and her anthemic song "Party in the U.S.A.," saying there isn't anything to honor until everyone has freedom.

tara mahadevan2203 days ago
Bill Pullman
Pop Culture

Bill Pullman Channels His 'Independence Day' President by Asking Americans to Wear Masks

The actor paid tribute to his iconic 'Independence Day' role by asking Americans to wear masks as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

Joshua Espinoza2204 days ago
international flags twitter
Life

#AllCountriesMatter Trends on Twitter to Counter Fourth of July Celebrations

In an attempt to oppose the national holiday and emphasize the hypocrisy of #AllLivesMatter, Twitter users are posting gorgeous images of other countries.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2204 days ago
Bill Pullman attends the "The Sinner" Season 3 premiere
Pop Culture

Bill Pullman Responds to Trump's 'Independence Day' Tweet: 'My Voice Belongs to No One But Me'

Bill Pullman isn't a fan of President Donald Trump's antics, but as of Sunday, the tweet had more than 75,000 retweets and over 240,000 likes.

Xavier Hamilton2252 days ago
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oj simpson
Sneakers

O.J. Simpson Fires Shots at Colin Kaepernick Over Canceled 'Betsy Ross' Nikes

O.J. Simpson is taking issue with Colin Kaepernick over Nike's canceled 'Betsy Ross Flag' Air Max 1 sneakers for the Fourth of July.

Riley Jones2564 days ago
Nike Air Max 1 'Fourth of July' CJ4283 100 (Heel)
Sneakers

Arizona Governor Seen Wearing Nikes After Threatening to Pull Incentives

Goodyear, Arizona, mayor Georgia Lord says the city will still pay Nike despite controversy over the brand's Betsy Ross flag 'Fourth of July' Air Max 1 sneaker.

Mike DeStefano2569 days ago
goat
Pop Culture

‘Independence Day’ Treated as Real-Time World News Event on Hilarious Twitter Account

The less we say about that attempt at a sequel, the better.

Trace William Cowen2570 days ago
Nike Air Max 1 'Fourth of July' CJ4283 100 (Lateral)
Sneakers

People Tried to Take a Stand Against Nike and Immediately Got Roasted

People tried to take a stand against Nike for canceling its 'Betsy Ross Flag' Fourth of July sneakers but immediately got roasted. See the social media fallout.

Riley Jones2571 days ago
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Nike Air Max 1 'Fourth of July' CJ4283 100 (Heel)
Sneakers

Nike Is Celebrating Fourth of July With a Special Air Max 1

Nike is releasing a special 'Fourth of July' colorway of the Air Max 1 complete with Betsy Ross flag embroidery on each heel. Check out official details here.

Mike DeStefano2579 days ago
Will Smith genie
Pop Culture

Will Smith Explains Why He Turned Down 'The Matrix': 'I Did Y'all a Favor'

While recounting his decision to turn down the role of Neo in 'The Matrix', Will Smith admits that Keanu Reeves was better suited for the part.

Hannah Lifshutz2711 days ago

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