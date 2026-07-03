Ilia Topuria

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Anthony Joshua Praises Ilia Topuria for Changing His Mindset About Boxing
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How Ilia Topuria’s Brutal Loss Made Anthony Joshua Rethink His Own Career

After watching Topuria lose his unbeaten record, Joshua resolved to become less accessible and surround himself with people focused on fighting.

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