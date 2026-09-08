Ichikawa Zoo

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Latest Stories

Baby monkey named Punch is seen with IKEA Djungelskog plush toy at Ichikawa City Zoo in Ichikawa, Japan on March 21, 2026. The zoo located in Chiba prefecture gained popularity as
Pop Culture

Two Americans Arrested After One Climbs Into Punch the Monkey's Enclosure in Japan

Jahnai Dayson, 24, allegedly scaled the fence of Punch's enclosure at Ichikawa City Zoo on May 17.

Complex Staff122 days ago
Lisa
Music

BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Punch the Monkey in Japan

The baby macaque recently went viral for carrying around a stuffed orangutan toy.

tara mahadevan194 days ago
Baby monkey Punch.
Style

Baby Monkey Punch: How to Buy Viral Star's IKEA Plush Toy

The baby macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has stolen the hearts of fans all around the world.

tara mahadevan210 days ago

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