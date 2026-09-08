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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Two Americans Arrested After One Climbs Into Punch the Monkey's Enclosure in Japan
Jahnai Dayson, 24, allegedly scaled the fence of Punch's enclosure at Ichikawa City Zoo on May 17.
Complex Staff122 days ago
Music
BLACKPINK's Lisa Visits Punch the Monkey in Japan
The baby macaque recently went viral for carrying around a stuffed orangutan toy.
tara mahadevan194 days ago
Style
Baby Monkey Punch: How to Buy Viral Star's IKEA Plush Toy
The baby macaque at Ichikawa City Zoo in Japan has stolen the hearts of fans all around the world.
tara mahadevan210 days ago