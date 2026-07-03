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Latest Stories
Music
MOMOLAND Singer Hyebin on How Being a K-Pop Star Put Her in Debt
The K-pop idol explained the trainee debt system and how years of shared costs left her watching money "do a U-turn" out of her bank account.
Alex Ocho10 days ago