Latest Stories
Win a Meet & Greet With the Moving Castle Crew at Webster Hall [UPDATE]
Let's face facts from the jump. The Moving Castle camp is on fire right now. While they've been steadily dropping tunes for much of 2014 and grabbing
Hunt For The Breeze - "Aquanaut"
Sure, I'm super opinionated about the music I like and will go at lengths here on DAD to try and raise awareness. I know what I like and I enjoy tryin
Majid Jordan - "A Place Like This (Hunt For The Breeze Edit)"
Well, it certainly hasn't taken long for SoundCloud to implement their iron major label fist as the story with this edit is a prime example of the new
Moving Castle, Vol. 002
Moving Castle (and the various, globe-spanning artists they're comprised of) first popped up on our radar in late April with their first edition of their eponymous compilation and left us sort of floored–you don't get much better for a debut effort, especially from such a large collaborative of relatively new artists. Feeling what must have been no pressure off the back of a solid freshman release, Moving Castle struck again today with, for my tastes, an even better follow-up.
Sevyn Streeter ft. Chris Brown - "It Won't Stop (Manila Killa & Hunt For The Breeze Remix)"
This CrackBeetz crew from the DC area is just straight up not playing fair these days. We've featured both Manila Killa and Hunt For The Breeze on her
EXCLUSIVE: The Fray - "Love Don't Die (Hunt For The Breeze Remix)"
Just to clarify this from the jump: The Fray sucks. Like, Timbaland should forever be embarrassed that he even thought about writing music with these