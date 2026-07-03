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Scientists Are Testing a Gene Therapy That Could Reverse Cellular Aging in Humans
From billionaire-backed biotech to promising animal studies, this early trial will test whether partial reprogramming can safely reset aging cells in humans.
Night Manager Charged After Allegedly Entering Room and Sucking Toes of Hotel Guest
A bizarre incident involving a hotel guest has David Neal, 52, accused of entering the room and sucking on a man's toes. Neal has been arrested and charged.
Khalid Joins Growing Criticism of AI-Generated Tracks: ‘It Takes Away the Authenticity’
Khalid is far from the first to speak out about the recent wave of AI-generated tracks. As he explains, such tracks lack a core authenticity central to art.
Human Skeletal Remains Discovered on UC Berkeley Campus
A human skeleton was discovered on Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials announced recently.
Global Population Officially Reaches 8 Billion
The world's population has officially hit 8 billion people. India is set to become the most populous country next year, when it surpasses China.
Planet Earth's Total Population Nearing 8 Billion People
While the number is an undeniably massive one, it does not come without its litany of complications, some of which were made more dire by the pandemic.
Viral Video Captures Orangutan Attacking Man Through Cage at Zoo
A viral video making the rounds captures an unlucky man being attacked by an aggressive orangutan at a zoo. It's unclear if he was injured in the process.
Human Bones Found in Garage Were Used in Ritual by Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Police Say
Human bones found in a box in an Ohio garage belonged to a group known as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows who used them in rituals, police say.
Male Birth Control Pill Expected to Begin Trials This Year After Promising Mice Research
The potential pill was given to mice for a four-week period and was not observed to manifest any side effects. Human trials could start this year.
Robot Company Offers to Pay $200K to Use One Person's Face and Voice ‘Forever'
A Russian robotics company has offered $200,000 to an applicant who is willing to have their face and voice recreated for use in a humanoid robot.
Elon Musk Announces Plan for Humanoid Robot During Tesla’s AI Day
During Tesla's AI Day presentation, CEO Elon Musk unveiled what the company is calling a Tesla Bot that looked eerily human at the end of the show.
New Study Finds That a Coronavirus Epidemic Occurred 20,000 Years Ago
In a new study, researchers have suggested there’s substantial evidence to point towards a coronavirus epidemic that hit East Asia around 20,000 years ago.
Only 3 Percent of Earth Is 'Ecologically Intact' Due to Humans, Study Shows
Humans have destroyed 97 percent of the world's land, with only three percent of the Earth's land, animal populations, and ecosystems currently intact.
Scientist Claims Pollution Is Causing Penises to Be Smaller
In her new book ‘Count Down,’ a professor of environmental medicine at NYC’s Mount Sinai Hospital claims that pollution is leading to smaller penises.
Researchers Discover Some Brain Cells Come Alive and Grow Hours After Death
Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found inflammatory cells called glial cells became more active hours after a person had died.
6ix9ine Docuseries Director Says Rapper Is 'Truly a Horrible Human’
Showtime's 'Supervillain' director Karam Gill explains that Tekashi 6izx9ine is far from a naive kid who got sucked into wanting fame and fortune.
Human Activity Has Caused the World to Lose Two-Thirds of its Wildlife Since 1970
Human consumption is the major reason that wildlife populations have declined by 68 percent in the last 50 years, an unprecedented rate in history.
Scientists Detect Signs of Mysterious Extinct Human Species in DNA Study
The human species likely diverged 650,000 years ago from the evolutionary line that resulted in Homo sapiens.