HUMANS

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An 'Immortality' Method to Reverse Aging is Now Being Tested on Humans
Life

Scientists Are Testing a Gene Therapy That Could Reverse Cellular Aging in Humans

From billionaire-backed biotech to promising animal studies, this early trial will test whether partial reprogramming can safely reset aging cells in humans.

Bernadette Giacomazzo95 days ago
This is a photo of a hotel room.
Life

Night Manager Charged After Allegedly Entering Room and Sucking Toes of Hotel Guest

A bizarre incident involving a hotel guest has David Neal, 52, accused of entering the room and sucking on a man's toes. Neal has been arrested and charged.

Mark Elibert1167 days ago
khalid is seen performing live
Music

Khalid Joins Growing Criticism of AI-Generated Tracks: ‘It Takes Away the Authenticity’

Khalid is far from the first to speak out about the recent wave of AI-generated tracks. As he explains, such tracks lack a core authenticity central to art.

Trace William Cowen1180 days ago
University of California Berkeley
Life

Human Skeletal Remains Discovered on UC Berkeley Campus

A human skeleton was discovered on Tuesday in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus, officials announced recently.

Brad Callas1278 days ago
Photograph of a crowd in North Carolina
Life

Global Population Officially Reaches 8 Billion

The world's population has officially hit 8 billion people. India is set to become the most populous country next year, when it surpasses China.

tara mahadevan1339 days ago
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The planet we live on is seen in this historical photo
Life

Planet Earth's Total Population Nearing 8 Billion People

While the number is an undeniably massive one, it does not come without its litany of complications, some of which were made more dire by the pandemic.

Trace William Cowen1428 days ago
Photo of orangutan in forest
Life

Viral Video Captures Orangutan Attacking Man Through Cage at Zoo

A viral video making the rounds captures an unlucky man being attacked by an aggressive orangutan at a zoo. It's unclear if he was injured in the process.

Brad Callas1501 days ago
Garage in Mount Healthy, Ohio where human bones were discovered
Life

Human Bones Found in Garage Were Used in Ritual by Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Police Say

Human bones found in a box in an Ohio garage belonged to a group known as the Independent Order of Odd Fellows who used them in rituals, police say.

Brad Callas1571 days ago
A package of birth control pills is pictured
Life

Male Birth Control Pill Expected to Begin Trials This Year After Promising Mice Research

The potential pill was given to mice for a four-week period and was not observed to manifest any side effects. Human trials could start this year.

Trace William Cowen1576 days ago
Image of two lifelike Promobot robots
Life

Robot Company Offers to Pay $200K to Use One Person's Face and Voice ‘Forever'

A Russian robotics company has offered $200,000 to an applicant who is willing to have their face and voice recreated for use in a humanoid robot.

tara mahadevan1688 days ago
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elon-musk
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Announces Plan for Humanoid Robot During Tesla’s AI Day

During Tesla's AI Day presentation, CEO Elon Musk unveiled what the company is calling a Tesla Bot that looked eerily human at the end of the show.

Jordan Rose1792 days ago
microscope
Life

New Study Finds That a Coronavirus Epidemic Occurred 20,000 Years Ago

In a new study, researchers have suggested there’s substantial evidence to point towards a coronavirus epidemic that hit East Asia around 20,000 years ago.

Joe Price1849 days ago
amazon-fire
Life

Only 3 Percent of Earth Is 'Ecologically Intact' Due to Humans, Study Shows

Humans have destroyed 97 percent of the world's land, with only three percent of the Earth's land, animal populations, and ecosystems currently intact.

tara mahadevan1913 days ago
Smoke billows from an industrial plant
Life

Scientist Claims Pollution Is Causing Penises to Be Smaller

In her new book ‘Count Down,’ a professor of environmental medicine at NYC’s Mount Sinai Hospital claims that pollution is leading to smaller penises.

Gavin Evans1940 days ago
Brain scan
Life

Researchers Discover Some Brain Cells Come Alive and Grow Hours After Death

Researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago found inflammatory cells called glial cells became more active hours after a person had died.

Joshua Espinoza1941 days ago
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Tekashi 6ix9ine performs in concert at Hovet
Music

6ix9ine Docuseries Director Says Rapper Is 'Truly a Horrible Human’

Showtime's 'Supervillain' director Karam Gill explains that Tekashi 6izx9ine is far from a naive kid who got sucked into wanting fame and fortune.

Xavier Hamilton1978 days ago
earth climate
Life

Human Activity Has Caused the World to Lose Two-Thirds of its Wildlife Since 1970

Human consumption is the major reason that wildlife populations have declined by 68 percent in the last 50 years, an unprecedented rate in history.

tara mahadevan2133 days ago
dna
Life

Scientists Detect Signs of Mysterious Extinct Human Species in DNA Study

The human species likely diverged 650,000 years ago from the evolutionary line that resulted in Homo sapiens.

Trace William Cowen2345 days ago

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