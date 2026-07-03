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Interview: Hugo McCloud Talks Making Art Without a Plan and Leaving New York for Mexico
Artist Hugo McCloud discusses what drives him to make art, his desire to create art that's true to his experiences, and his plans for the future.
susanc4d3da54bb4362 days ago