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The musical maverick has returned with his highly-anticipated sophomore album, 'STRUGGLER'.Rachael Evans
The veteran rapper has been at it for 16 years. Now, on his seventh album, he's still not shying away from themes of capitalism & racism but leaning into them.Natalie Harmsen
Social media has accentuated evolving regional rap styles, putting more emphasis on clever punchlines than traditional hooks.Ben Dandridge-Lemco
One of the most powerful voices in rap news belongs to someone you'll never see. We tracked down the anonymous man behind Kurrco to see how he runs his operation.Dimas Sanfiorenzo