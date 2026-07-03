Hip-Hop Evolution

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Soulja Boy Says He Birthed New Wave of Hip Hop After Critics Claimed He ‘Killed’ the Genre

The "Crank Dat" rapper demands his praise as the genre celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Brad Callas1068 days ago
Music

Uncle Luke Calls Out Hip-Hop 50 Celebrations for Ignoring Florida Rappers, Snoop Dogg Responds

The 2 Live Crew founder took aim at the lack of recognition for Florida rappers as hip-hop celebrates its 50th anniversary

Brad Callas1068 days ago
hip hop evolution
Music

'Hip-Hop Evolution': How Three Canadians Made the Emmy-Winning, Definitive Docuseries on Rap

Host Shad, director Darby Wheeler, and writer Rodrigo Bascuñán chat with Complex Canada about making their award-winning series.

Complex Canada2370 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App