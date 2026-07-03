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Latest Stories
Music
Mr Eazi’s Debut LP, ‘The Evil Genius’, Is An Essential Listen
A truly global work, Mr Eazi recorded the album between Accra, Cotonou, LA, Lagos, London and New York, and collaborated with Angélique Kidjo, Knucks, Soweto Gospel Choir, Nonso Amadi and Joeboy.
James Keith987 days ago
Music
Davido Drops Fourth Studio Album ‘Timeless’ f/ Skepta, Dexta Daps, Asake & More
As ever, Afrobeats is the backbone of this album, but he’s also taken care to explore a few other sounds, including hip-hop, R&B, Amapiano and dancehall.
James Keith1204 days ago
Music
Premiere: Ghanaian Star Kelvyn Boy Calls On Highlife Legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley For "Watch Nobody"
Lifted from Kelvyn's new album 'Black Star', which is out now.
James Keith2079 days ago