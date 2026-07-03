Don't sleep on Montréal. Here are the artists you should know from the 514.Aidan D'Aoust
Featured
"The only thing I care about is aiming for the pinnacle as a writer: being compared to Dostoevsky, James Baldwin or Toni Morrison."Chantelle Fiddy
Now seven years old, the international art competition ArtPrize continues to pull the art world off-axis. Grand Rapids art festival continues to push boundariesGus Turner
Released on March 25, 2002, the legacy of The Streets' debut album can not be overstated.James Keith