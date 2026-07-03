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The World's First T-Rex Leather Bag is Set for Auction at $500K
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Lab-Grown Tyrannosaurus Rex Leather Bag Could Fetch $500K at Paris Auction

Lab-grown T. rex collagen, Parisian bidders and a $500K estimate: inside the biotech fashion experiment blurring science and luxury collectibles.

Bernadette Giacomazzo36 days ago

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