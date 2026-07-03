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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Australia's CVIRO And GXNXVS Return With Bouncy New R&B Cut "Caught Up"
Another high scorer from the soulfully minded pair.
James Keith2899 days ago
Music
Premiere: Australian R&B Duo CVIRO & GXNXVS Prepare For Debut EP With Nostalgic Track "Lady"
The perfect entrance point to what promises to be a standout EP.
Aaron Bishop3038 days ago