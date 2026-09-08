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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Trump Suggests Renaming an Ocean to ‘Trump Ocean’ or ‘Ocean of the Americas’
At a Clarksville, Tennessee, rally on Saturday, the president floated turning the Atlantic or the Pacific into the "Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas," telling the crowd he already has the gulf and the lake.
Trey Alston2 hours ago