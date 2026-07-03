Gridlok

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gridlok prolix project trendkill
Music

Gridlok & Prolix - "Riot VIP"

It was this time last year that Gridlok and Prolix dropped their Project Trendkill project; you remember that, right? It was when Gridlok and Prolix t

khrisd4219 days ago
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Music

Download This Live Recording of Gridlok and MC Dino at Timeless DnB

As a drum & bass fan growing up, I loved hearing promo mixes, but there was always something about the live mix that appealed to me more. I remember c

khrisd4361 days ago
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Music

The Best Mixes of the Week

With this week's batch of free mixes, you'll need a full day to soak them all in. Well, almost. You get the idea; there's a boatload of beats contained in these sets. And the majority of them are up for free download. Your weekly dose of the best mixes of the past week is here.

khrisd4716 days ago
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Music

Download Gridlok's "51 Is A Number" Mix

No matter how many American dnb producers flock to different styles of electronic music, or just fade into the background, Gridlok is the main produce

khrisd4717 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

This week's remix pack is a mixed bag of all sorts, from artists you know and love to cats you need to get to know. From vintage tracks of all shapes and sizes being updated to some recent bangers getting a new twist. You know how DAD does; only the biggest and brightest from the scene today!

androids4871 days ago
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Music

10 Artists Who've Not Had a Metalheadz Release... But Should

Don't get DAD wrong: We definitely love and understand the course that Goldie took with the Metalheadz imprint, and figure that each release is holds

khrisd4871 days ago
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Music

Gridlok - "American Dream"

An emotionally-gripping true-life situation inspired Gridlok to speak on the American Dream, with a video that perfectly captures how some are forced to spend their days.

khrisd4879 days ago

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