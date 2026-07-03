Grease Live

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Pop Culture

'Grease: Live!' Somehow Beats Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' for an Emmy

'Grease: Live!' beat Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' for a Variety Special Emmy.

Khal3589 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

As Always Twitter Reacts Strongly to Live Television Event: 'Grease: Live!' Edition

Put a live event on TV and Twitter will always go off. Guaranteed.

Kerensa Cadenas3820 days ago

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