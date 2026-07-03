Google's next smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are set to be released on October 28. Here's everything you need to know about them before they drop.Khal
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Google's releasing the Pixel 5a with 5G, the latest device in the Pixel's A-series of phones. Learn more about the new phone before its Aug. 26 release.Khal
Google's back with their latest flagship phone, the Pixel 5, which simply works. Here's our review of Google's latest smartphone.Khal
Our resident Google Pixel expert khal gives you a frank, hands-on, real-life look at the Google Pixel 4a, which is the best smartphone for the price, no cap.Khal