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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Antonia Gentry on Representing the Black Experience: ‘It’s Not One Size Fits All’
During a recent interview with Complex, the 25-year-old actress spoke candidly about Ginny's mental health journey, representing the Black experience, and more.
Dayna Haffenden1263 days ago
Music
Taylor Swift Responds to ‘Lazy, Deeply Sexist Joke’ About Her Dating History in Netflix's 'Ginny and Georgia'
“Hey 'Ginny & Georgia,' 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back,” wrote Taylor Swift on Twitter alongside a screenshot of the show.
Joe Price1964 days ago