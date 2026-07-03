Gemma Arterton

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kingsman
Pop Culture

The First Trailer for 'The King's Man' Is Here

Last year it was announced that 20th Century Fox has greenlit a third installment of the 'Kingsman' series of films.

Joe Price2559 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

TIFF: Ryan Reynolds Redeems Himself With Anna Kendrick, Bloodshed, and an F-Bomb-Dropping Cat in "The Voices"

Ryan Reynolds redeems his blockbuster follies with the fascinating, insane serial killer comedy "The Voices."

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