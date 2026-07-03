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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
The First Trailer for 'The King's Man' Is Here
Last year it was announced that 20th Century Fox has greenlit a third installment of the 'Kingsman' series of films.
Joe Price2559 days ago
Pop Culture
TIFF: Ryan Reynolds Redeems Himself With Anna Kendrick, Bloodshed, and an F-Bomb-Dropping Cat in "The Voices"
Ryan Reynolds redeems his blockbuster follies with the fascinating, insane serial killer comedy "The Voices."
MattBarone4333 days ago