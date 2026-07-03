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Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.
khrisd
Nothing can be worse than the week after a long holiday weekend, but with remixes this fresh, you can handle it. Right? Reworking tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, Yeezus, and some of the latest in mainstream EDM, here are the best remixes from this past week.
khrisd

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DJ Clent and Gant-Man Gave Away Some Juke Bangers for the New Year

Nothing like fire footwork for the New Year, huh? Last night, DJ Clent opened up the vaults to give away two serious jams, and we figured you needed t

khrisd4214 days ago
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Stream the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party in Chicago

If you couldn't make it to the TEKLIFE DJ Rashad Tribute Party that's going down tonight in Chicago, don't fret; DJ Clent let us know that they will be livestreaming this special event. Enjoy the best in footwork from Traxman, DJ Spinn, Clent, Gant-Man, DJ Earl, and the crew. Up above is the DJ Booth cam; down below is the "Party" cam. RIP Rashad!

khrisd4445 days ago
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Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Herb - "Chi-Raq (Gant-Man Juke Rework)"

While the "Chi-Raq" scene isn't directly associated with Chicago's juke scene, it only makes sense that the rap that's coming from the region will ble

khrisd4477 days ago
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Beyonce - "Drunk In Love (The Weeknd Remix) (Gant-Man Juke Rework)"

Gant-Man must love remixing "Drunk In Love." He knocked out a footwork rework of the original, but after last week, aka The Week That Everyone Remixed

khrisd4527 days ago
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Music

Listen to Gant-Man’s History of Ghetto House Mix, Vol. 2

Now this is the kind of Saturday night shit you need. Just last week we went ham to Gant-Man's "History of GHetto House" mix, and one week later he dr

khrisd4555 days ago
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Download Gant-Man's History of Ghetto House Mix

Would there be a footwork or juke scene like there is today without Chicago's "ghetto house" scene? Probably not. Most people recognize the sound from

khrisd4563 days ago
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Future - "Honest (DJ Rashad & Gant-Man Remix)"

Just last night I was talking about how much the footwork scene has meant to me in 2013. From the guys making the music to the way they incorporate so

khrisd4618 days ago
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Music

The "Magna Carta Holy Grail" Remixes Are Here

Last month, Kanye West's Yeezus dropped, and the bootlegs and remixes started dropping the night that it leaked, literally. You have to applaud the sp

khrisd4755 days ago

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