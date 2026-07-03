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Unless you've been living your life Internets free, you've at least seen the dust that was kicked up on December 13 when at 12:00AM, Beyoncé quietlykhrisd
Gamers and producers have a lot in common, including sitting in one seat for extended periods of time, staring at screens. Unsurprisingly, most of youkhrisd
Been a long time... shouldn't have left you. Well, you weren't really LEFT, but the Best Remixes feature took an unexpected hiatus last week. We're back with this week's reworks, though, and we have a boatload of doozies from a number of walks of the dance music scene. Everything from trap to drum & bass to juke to twerk, with loads of house and disco sprinkled in between. Future leaders and current ragers. All walks of this EDM life.khrisd
Nothing can be worse than the week after a long holiday weekend, but with remixes this fresh, you can handle it. Right? Reworking tracks from Magna Carta Holy Grail, Yeezus, and some of the latest in mainstream EDM, here are the best remixes from this past week.khrisd