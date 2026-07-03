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Ford's Special-Edition Super Duty Carhartt Truck Available Soon for Preorder
The launch combines the Ford brand with Carhartt's signature durability.
Donald Trump Flips Off Worker Who Appears to Call Him ‘Pedophile Protector’ During Factory Visit
The president was seemingly heckled while touring the Detroit Ford F-150 plant.
T-Pain Traded In Custom Ford Bronco for $160,000 Ford Raptor by ‘Truck Dynasty’ Team
The Atlanta star traded in his Bronco for a 720-horsepower Raptor built by the Truck Dynasty crew, known for celeb custom rides.
How Texas Artist Sam Lao Wove Her Own Destiny
Sam Lao is an artist that doesn't allow society to dictate her path. Driven to draw outside the lines, Lao explains how she stitched her future together.
Wild Video Shows Road-Raging Driver Crash Car After Trying to Overtake Truck
The dramatic dashcam footage, which has been making the rounds on social media in recent days, was taken on the Palisades Interstate Parkway.
Here's How Much Kanye West’s Collection of Ford Trucks and SUVs From Wyoming Brought in at Auction
Ye is currently fresh off multiple Grammy nominations for his latest album and performance art project 'Donda,' including Album of the Year.
Unplug and Recharge with Ford Broncos ‘Challenge Accepted’
In the second Ford Bronco 'Challenge Accepted' series Tyrhee Moore and his mother showcase how the 2022 SUV assists in them both maintaining their wellness.
Ford Bronco's ‘Challenge Accepted’ Explores The Great Outdoors with Tyrhee Moore
Watch avid outdoorsmen Tyrhee Moore use the 2022 Ford Bronco Sport to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and recalibrate while enjoying nature.
Chicago Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Into Picnic
Timothy Nielsen has since been arrested by police in Chicago and is being held without bond on four counts of attempted murder for the incident.
Premiere: Ford.’s “In My Eyes” f/ Verzache Is a Lo-Fi Bromance
International electronic artist Ford. links up with Toronto singer Verzache for the new track.
Ford Employees Have Asked the Company to Stop Making Cop Cars
Following several internal meetings, a reported 100 Ford employees banded together to pen a letter to company executives to stop making police vehicles.
Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Launch America's Food Fund to Benefit Those Affected by COVID-19
DiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, Apple, and Ford are helping raise money for those affected by the novel coronavirus.
Elon Musk Doesn't Think Apple Blows Minds Anymore
Elon Musk, still wisely an iPhone user, also predicts that Ford may fall during the next recession.
Donald Trump Boasts About Saving a U.S. Ford Plant That Wasn’t Actually Planning on Moving
Donald Trump took credit for saving a Ford plant in Kentucky, even though Ford wasn't actually planning on closing it.
Ford Have Made 'Age Suit' That Simulates What It's Like to 70 Years Old
HAve some respect for your elders, yo.
Ford Is Dropping Nearly $5 Billion to Launch 13 New Electric Cars by 2020
The future is very electric.