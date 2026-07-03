Fly Anakin

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Latest Stories

Going Left: March 2022
Music

Going Left: Fatboi Sharif, Lungs, and 3 Other Indie Rap Artists You Need to Know

Going Left is a column where we highlight indie rappers you should know. This month, we speak with Fatboi Sharif, Lungs, Brainorchestra, Fly Anakin, &amp; WiFiGawd.

Andre Gee1571 days ago
flysiifu
Music

Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin Drop Joint Album 'FlySiifu's'

Rappers Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin have joined forces for a smooth, and blissed-out full-length collaborative record entitled 'FlySiifu's.'

Joe Price2074 days ago

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