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Pop Culture
Seth Rogen Recalls Disastrous Audition for Cheddar Bob in '8 Mile' With Jason Segel
Seth Rogen detailed on 'The A24 Podcast' how he and Segel went through the “craziest audition of my life.”
Jose Martinez16 days ago