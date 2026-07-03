Felix Snow

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The Bliss (credit: Zachary Gray)
Music

Premiere: Synth Pop Duo The Bliss Nod To Classic Cinema In "Happier" Visuals

The song itself is a snappy piece of pop music bursting with energy and cool.

James Keith2617 days ago

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