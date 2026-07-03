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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Afrobeats Producer GuiltyBeatz Drafts In Falz And Joey B For Rumbling "Iyabo"
Only time will tell if the EP repeats the success of his previous singles, but the smart money says it absolutely will.
James Keith2410 days ago
Music
Nigerian Rapper Falz's "This Is America" Rework Censored as 'Indecent and Vulgar'
Nigerian rapper Falz has found himself the center of controversy after a Nigerian radio station was fined for broadcasting "vulgar lyrics" in his rendition of Childish Gambino's No. 1 hit "This is America."
Joe Price2896 days ago