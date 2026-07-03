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Latest Stories
Music
Lana Del Rey Appears to Object to Being Grouped With Ethel Cain in Drag Brunch: 'She's Abusive'
The singer seemingly left a comment on the nightclub's post about the event amid her ongoing feud with Ethel Cain.
Alex Ocho118 days ago
Music
Nicki Minaj Praises Lana Del Rey's Ethel Cain Diss: 'I Don't Know What They Put in That Song'
Lana Del Rey teased a diss track aimed at Ethel Cain, who recently dropped her new album 'Willoughby Tucker, I'll Always Love You.'
Joe Price337 days ago