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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Emeril Lagasse Responds to 'Emeril Live' Clips Going Viral: ‘That’s Some Good Sh*t’
The celebrity chef’s hilarious (and sometimes chaotic) show is experiencing renewed interest.
Trey Alston6 minutes ago