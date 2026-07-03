Elias

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Latest Stories

Elias WWE Superstar Guitar 2018 Complex Original
Sports

Why Elias Is the Best Bad Guy in Professional Wrestling

What makes the rise of WWE superstar Elias so legendary? The best bad guy in wrestling told us why he's so different—and better—than The Rock and The Shield.

Macklin Stern2843 days ago
wwe elias interview thumbnail
Life

WWE Superstar Elias Is Here To Take Over! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX

WWE Superstar Elias drops by the Complex office and issues a challenge to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, throws shade at Chris Jericho, and talks about his debut album 'Walk With Elias'

Macklin Stern2917 days ago

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