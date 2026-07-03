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Latest Stories
Sports
Why Elias Is the Best Bad Guy in Professional Wrestling
What makes the rise of WWE superstar Elias so legendary? The best bad guy in wrestling told us why he's so different—and better—than The Rock and The Shield.
Macklin Stern2843 days ago
Life
WWE Superstar Elias Is Here To Take Over! | #LIFEATCOMPLEX
WWE Superstar Elias drops by the Complex office and issues a challenge to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, throws shade at Chris Jericho, and talks about his debut album 'Walk With Elias'
Macklin Stern2917 days ago