Latest Stories
Nike Accused of Cheating to Break the Two-Hour Marathon Record
Nike is being accused of cheating to break the two-hour marathon record after Eliud Kipchoge wore the brand's Zoomx Next% sneakers.
Eliud Kipchoge Becomes First Person to Run Sub 2-Hour Marathon in Nike's Next%
Once again attempting to make history, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge will one again seek a sub-2-hour marathon in the Nike Next%.
These 3D-Printed Sneakers Are Nike's Next Big Step Forward
How does Nike's 3D-printed Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint sneaker bring the brand into the future?
Virgil Abloh Celebrates Eliud Kipchoge's Win with Custom Off-White Nikes
After Eliud Kipchoge claimed victory at the Berlin Marathon, Virgil Abloh customized a pair of Off-White Nikes with his finish time.