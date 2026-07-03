Eliud Kipchoge

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Latest Stories

Eliud Kipchoge with the Nike Next% Prototype
Sneakers

Nike Accused of Cheating to Break the Two-Hour Marathon Record

Nike is being accused of cheating to break the two-hour marathon record after Eliud Kipchoge wore the brand's Zoomx Next% sneakers.

Riley Jones2467 days ago
Eliud Kipchoge 1:59 Attempt Kit Nike Next% Marathon Shoe
Sneakers

Eliud Kipchoge Becomes First Person to Run Sub 2-Hour Marathon in Nike's Next%

Once again attempting to make history, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge will one again seek a sub-2-hour marathon in the Nike Next%.

Brandon Richard2472 days ago
Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite Black Green
Sneakers

These 3D-Printed Sneakers Are Nike's Next Big Step Forward

How does Nike's 3D-printed Zoom Vaporfly Elite Flyprint sneaker bring the brand into the future?

Brendan Dunne3015 days ago
Eliud Kipchoge Wins Berlin Marathon 2017
Sneakers

Virgil Abloh Celebrates Eliud Kipchoge's Win with Custom Off-White Nikes

After Eliud Kipchoge claimed victory at the Berlin Marathon, Virgil Abloh customized a pair of Off-White Nikes with his finish time.

Brandon Richard3220 days ago

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