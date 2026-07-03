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Latest Stories
Sports
Edie Falco Calls Joel Embiid 'Mean’ for Elbowing Jalen Brunson
The 'Sopranos' actress and Knicks fan isn't a fan of how Embiid elbowed Jalen Brunson in a game last year.
Alex Ocho570 days ago
Pop Culture
Video Surfaces of James Gandolfini Reprising 'Sopranos' Character for Knicks' 2010 Pitch to LeBron James
The ultimately unsuccessful effort to get LeBron on the Knicks also saw Edie Falco returning to the role of Carmela Soprano.
Trace William Cowen822 days ago