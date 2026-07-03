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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Watch Joe Rogan Realize He's Parroting Fake News in Viral Clip
The podcast host was caught parroting fake news during a recent episode of his popular show 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' alongside guest Bryan Sharpe.
Joe Price1522 days ago
Pop Culture
Fans React to Disney+'s 'Outdated Cultural Depictions' Warning
Some viewers thought it didn't go far enough.
Alex Galbraith2440 days ago
Pop Culture
'Dumbo' Tops U.S. Box Office Despite Disappointing Opening
Disney's latest live-action revival hasn't had a great premiere weekend.
Joe Price2666 days ago