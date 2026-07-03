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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Nickelodeon Launches New Streaming Channel Featuring 'Doug,' 'Angry Beavers,' and More
'Doug,' 'Angry Beavers,' 'Kenan & Kel,' 'Rocko's Modern Life,' and more are among the Nick classics included in the network's new streaming channel NickSplat.
Trace William Cowen2881 days ago