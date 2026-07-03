Dougie F

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Music

Premiere: E.A.S.Y. And Dougie F Want You To "Know You Fine"

Boosting your self confidence one club banger at a time.

James Keith3781 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Watch Dougie F's "Diamonds Dancing" Video

Off of his solo project, 'Block Party.'

Lauren Nostro4049 days ago
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Music

Dougie F & DJ FIre - "Back Up On It"

Back in September, Dougie F and DJ Fire told us about the shooting of the official video for their Cartel Music/Mad Decent-released single "Back Up On

marcuskdowling4268 days ago
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Music

Dougie F & DJ Fire - "Back Up On It (Jasmine)"

Mad Decent's history with R & B-flavored club music hearkens back to the mid-2000s and Diplo's championing of Baltimore club legend Blaqstarr, he of s

marcuskdowling4337 days ago

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