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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
Alex Nino Gheciu1418 days ago
Pop Culture
Sandra Oh, Rosalie Chiang, and Domee Shi on Reflecting 'the Real Toronto' in 'Turning Red'
Canadian director Domee Shi and actors Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang talk mother-daughter dynamics & depicting Toronto's rich multiculturalism in the Pixar film.
Marriska Fernandes1590 days ago