Whether it was Lil Baby's fake $400,000 Patek or Soulja Boy's bootleg Gucci collection, our favorite celebs have been caught wearing some hilarious fakes.Lei Takanashi
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Scar Lip, one of the most energetic artists coming out of New York, talks about getting advice from 50 Cent, working with Swizz Beatz, and more.Jordan Rose
May 21, 2022 would have been The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday. Celebrating the legendary rapper's legacy, we're counting down Biggie's 50 best songs.Andrew Barber
Despite its ongoing popularity among both fans and artists, one person we haven’t seen do a 'Verzuz' yet is Busta Rhymes, and Fat Joe thinks he knows why.Xavier Hamilton