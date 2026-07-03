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Latest Stories
Sports
What Could a CFL-XFL Merger Mean for Canadian Football?
With Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson expressing excitement over a potential XFL-CFL partnership, some are worried about the CFL's ability to stay, well, Canadian.
Liam Fox1947 days ago