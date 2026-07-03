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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Speakman Sound And Deacon Get Jazzy As They Disconnect From The World On "Sleep"
A meandering, jazz-soaked rap creation with a soulful conclusion.
James Keith2537 days ago
Music
Premiere: Akala-Approved Rapper Deacon Shares Profoundly Moving New Single "No Evil"
His EP is hugely influenced by a number of recordings he found of ex-slaves discussing their experiences, clips of which, feature on "No Evil".
Aaron Bishop3053 days ago