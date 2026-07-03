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For every Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers, there’s a Kenny Pickett and Johnny Manziel.Matt Burke
Brady. Mahomes. Marino. Who’s the best QB in the Super Bowl era? The definitive GOAT quarterback list is here.Jake Appleman
Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
Trick plays don’t always work. But when they do, they’re a thing of beauty. Still, not all trick plays are created equal: Some are legendary, others are just cheap thrills. So to separate the great from the good, here are the definitive 50 greatest trick plays in college and pro football history.Chris Gaine