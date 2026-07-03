Dan Marino

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Trick plays don’t always work. But when they do, they’re a thing of beauty. Still, not all trick plays are created equal: Some are legendary, others are just cheap thrills. So to separate the great from the good, here are the definitive 50 greatest trick plays in college and pro football history.
Chris Gaine

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Dan Marino on Super Bowl LIV, a Canadian NFL Team, and Jim Carrey's Crazy 'Ace Ventura' Pitch

The NFL legend also talks about Kobe Bryant's tragic death, and whether he or Dwayne Wade is the greatest Miami athlete of all time.

Alex Nino Gheciu2358 days ago
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Dan Marino's Nikes Are Back Again

The Nike Air Max Speed Turf 'Dan Marino' sneakers are available now. With a color inspired by the Miami Dolphins, this 1990s trainer is back again for the first time since 2012.

Riley Jones2951 days ago
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14 Legendary Trades and Free-Agent Signings That Almost Happened

What if Tim Duncan had gone to the Magic? Or Alex Rodriguez been traded to the Red Sox? We look at the earth shaking moves that almost happened.

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Teddy Bridgewater, Mike Ditka, and More at the Pepsi Rookie of the Year Red Carpet

Complex News catches up with NFL legends, Teddy Bridgewater and more during Super Bowl XLIX.

Complex4180 days ago
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