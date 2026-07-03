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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Jordan Calloway's Painkiller Is Coming Back for 'Black Lightning' Season 2
Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is returning as DC villain Painkiller in the second season of Black Lightning. Showrunner and executive producer Salim Akil made the announcement during a Black Lightning Comic-Con panel on Saturday.
tara mahadevan2919 days ago
Pop Culture
'Black Lightning' Creator Wants to Make Lightning-verse Featuring Static
The new DC Comics series could be the start of something bigger.
Joe Price3092 days ago