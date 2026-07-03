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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: French Producer Kartell Calls On Londoners Qendresa And Coops For Synth Pop-Inspired "Time"
Lifted from Kartell's upcoming new EP, Daybreak, which is due for release early next year.
James Keith2096 days ago
Music
Premiere: Rapper Coops Is Ready For War In New "Guerillas" Video
Like a soldier on the march, he punches out rhymes over plodding instrumentation and a winding, hypnotic bassline.
Tobi Oke2850 days ago