Coops

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Latest Stories

Kartell (credit: Pierre Emmanuel Testard)
Music

Premiere: French Producer Kartell Calls On Londoners Qendresa And Coops For Synth Pop-Inspired "Time"

Lifted from Kartell's upcoming new EP, Daybreak, which is due for release early next year.

James Keith2096 days ago
coops
Music

Premiere: Rapper Coops Is Ready For War In New "Guerillas" Video

Like a soldier on the march, he punches out rhymes over plodding instrumentation and a winding, hypnotic bassline.

Tobi Oke2850 days ago

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