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Latest Stories
Life
Entrepreneur Is Helping Black People Conquer Their Fears About Swimming
Entrepreneur Paulana Lamonier is helping people of color conquer their fears and stereotypes about swimming with her non profit, Black People Will Swim
Kennedy Rasberry1767 days ago
Life
Complex’s B.O.S.S. Mentorship Program Lets Minority Entrepreneurs Shine
BIPOC, women & LGBTQI small business owners like Black People Will Swim, Claima Stories, Wing Zero Apps & Swatchcandy will benefit from the 12-week program.
Austin Williams1967 days ago