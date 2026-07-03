Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.khrisd
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With this week's batch of free mixes, you'll need a full day to soak them all in. Well, almost. You get the idea; there's a boatload of beats contained in these sets. And the majority of them are up for free download. Your weekly dose of the best mixes of the past week is here.khrisd
Cobra Krames is one of those names that we hope you're up on. He's been down with the hip-hop/electronic music hybrid sound for the last decade, bothkhrisd
The remix game is so serious these days. We don't want to champion remixes over originals, but we can't help it; these producers have been putting in work. Celebrate the best in the remix zone with this week's batch of the freshest reworks.khrisd