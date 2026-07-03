Latest Stories
"Walking Dead" Star Steven Yeun and Felicia Day to Star in an Animated Movie Adaptation of Image Comics' "Chew"
“The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun and Felicia Day are going to star in an animated “Chew” movie.
Showtime's Proposed "Chew" Television Adaptation Is Officially Dead
The word comes straight from the creator of the comic, John Layman.
Review: "Chew" Pulls Off One Of The Most Shocking Twists Of The Year
Plus, <em>Fatale</em> finishes a strong story arc and <em>BPRD: Return of the Master</em> gears up for the finale.
Review: "Chew" Continues Its Winning Streak With Vampires & Dismemberment
Also, <em>The Victories</em> gives superheroes their edge back and <em>No Place Like Home</em> returns.
Review: “Chew” And “Conan The Barbarian” Bring Some Much-Needed Diversity To Comics
Also, <em>The Massive</em> begins a new chapter and <em>Manhattan Projects</em> continues its bizarre odyssey.
Review: “Chew: Secret Agent Poyo” And “The Massive” Push Indie Comics To The Forefront
Plus, Conan the Barbarian finally gets unleashed and Dancer makes a case for being one of Image's best titles.
“Chew” Creator John Layman To Take Over “Detective Comics” At DC
Breathing new life into the company's namesake.
Review: Can "The Walking Dead" Triumph Over "Action Comics" This Week?
How do the flashier <em>Animal Man</em> and </em>Action Comics</em> stack up alongside the indie brilliance of <em>Chew</em> and <em>The Walking Dead</em>?
Review: Is Marvel’s Relaunch Of The Ultimate Universe Enough To Regain Fans?
Also, <em>Batman: Gates Of Gotham</em> concludes, <em>The Punisher</em> looks to follow-up a strong debut, and <em>Chew</em> continues to impress.
10 Non-Superhero Comics That Deserve Movie Adaptations
Leave the capes and tights at home for these dream book-to-film translations.
Review: Is DC's "Flashpoint" The Summer's Best Comic Book Event?
Also, Spidey fights the Sinister Six, Arkham City is born, Bullseye hunts the Punisher, and more!
Outside the Lines: The 10 Best Alternative Comics
Not into superheroes with tights and capes? Check out the comics that go against tradition and defy genres.
The Best Comic Books This Week: Deadpool, Green Lantern, Chew, and More!
Comic books are getting more and more expensive, so we created a rundown of the best comics coming out on March 2, 2011, in a compiled weekly list for you.