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"Walking Dead" Star Steven Yeun and Felicia Day to Star in an Animated Movie Adaptation of Image Comics' "Chew"

“The Walking Dead” star Steven Yeun and Felicia Day are going to star in an animated “Chew” movie.

Jason Serafino4469 days ago
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Pop Culture

Showtime's Proposed "Chew" Television Adaptation Is Officially Dead

The word comes straight from the creator of the comic, John Layman.

Jason Serafino4914 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Chew" Pulls Off One Of The Most Shocking Twists Of The Year

Plus, <em>Fatale</em> finishes a strong story arc and <em>BPRD: Return of the Master</em> gears up for the finale.

Jason Serafino4980 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: "Chew" Continues Its Winning Streak With Vampires & Dismemberment

Also, <em>The Victories</em> gives superheroes their edge back and <em>No Place Like Home</em> returns.

Jason Serafino5022 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: “Chew” And “Conan The Barbarian” Bring Some Much-Needed Diversity To Comics

Also, &lt;em&gt;The Massive&lt;/em&gt; begins a new chapter and &lt;em&gt;Manhattan Projects&lt;/em&gt; continues its bizarre odyssey.

Jason Serafino5057 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: “Chew: Secret Agent Poyo” And “The Massive” Push Indie Comics To The Forefront

Plus, Conan the Barbarian finally gets unleashed and Dancer makes a case for being one of Image's best titles.

Jason Serafino5120 days ago
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Pop Culture

“Chew” Creator John Layman To Take Over “Detective Comics” At DC

Breathing new life into the company's namesake.

Jason Serafino5126 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Can "The Walking Dead" Triumph Over "Action Comics" This Week?

How do the flashier <em>Animal Man</em> and </em>Action Comics</em> stack up alongside the indie brilliance of <em>Chew</em> and <em>The Walking Dead</em>?

Jason Serafino5400 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Is Marvel’s Relaunch Of The Ultimate Universe Enough To Regain Fans?

Also, <em>Batman: Gates Of Gotham</em> concludes, <em>The Punisher</em> looks to follow-up a strong debut, and <em>Chew</em> continues to impress.

Jason Serafino5442 days ago
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Pop Culture

10 Non-Superhero Comics That Deserve Movie Adaptations

Leave the capes and tights at home for these dream book-to-film translations.

Jason Serafino5470 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Is DC's "Flashpoint" The Summer's Best Comic Book Event?

Also, Spidey fights the Sinister Six, Arkham City is born, Bullseye hunts the Punisher, and more!

Jason Serafino5547 days ago
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Pop Culture

Outside the Lines: The 10 Best Alternative Comics

Not into superheroes with tights and capes? Check out the comics that go against tradition and defy genres.

Jason Serafino5616 days ago
The Best Comic Books This Week: Deadpool, Green Lantern, Chew, and More! Image
Pop Culture

The Best Comic Books This Week: Deadpool, Green Lantern, Chew, and More!

Comic books are getting more and more expensive, so we created a rundown of the best comics coming out on March 2, 2011, in a compiled weekly list for you.

Jason Serafino5617 days ago

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