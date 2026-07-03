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Justin Kirk, Nicholas Denton and William Fichtner attend Anne Rice's 'Talamasca: The Secret Order' Premiere
Pop Culture

AMC Pulls Plug on ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ After Just 6 Episodes

AMC pulls the plug on ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ after mixed reviews, but hints its characters may return in the Immortal Universe.

Simone Torn109 days ago
Will Smith smiling in an outdoor setting, wearing a light gray suit with a blue checkered shirt
Pop Culture

Will Smith Tapped to Star in Sci-Fi Film 'Resistor' Following 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Success

The fourth 'Bad Boys' flick delivered an impressive $56 million opening weekend at the domestic box office.

Brad Callas759 days ago
George R.R. Martin smiles while wearing a black suit, cap, and glasses at the Atlanta Film Festival
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Criticizes Screenwriters Who Think They Can Improve Classic Books: 'They Make It Worse'

The 'Game of Thrones' creator believes the trend of adapting classic works is producing mediocre results.

Alex Ocho779 days ago
Kid Cudi
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi to Produce and Star in Movie Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel 'Real Life'

Kid Cudi, who's closing out the 'Man on the Moon' album trilogy with the long-awaited final entry this Friday, has more sick-as-hell news for fans.

Trace William Cowen2046 days ago
Dune trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'

The new take on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel boasts a stacked cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and more.

Trace William Cowen2137 days ago
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hunger games
Pop Culture

Lionsgate Considering ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie Based on Upcoming Novel

The prequel novel is set 64 years before the beginning of the original 'Hunger Games' book series. Read more about what Lionsgate is considering here.

tara mahadevan2587 days ago
michael b jordan
Pop Culture

Michael B. Jordan Adapting New African Fantasy Novel 'Black Leopard, Red Wolf'

Michael B. Jordan's production company is taking on Marlon James' just-released novel, which the author has dubbed an "African 'Game of Thrones.'"

Alex Galbraith2717 days ago
george r r martin emmys
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Promises Readers They'll Get His Version of the 'Game of Thrones' Ending

"It won’t be tomorrow, and it won’t be next week, but you will get the end of 'A Song of Ice and Fire,'" the novelist writes after years of delays and doubts.

Kyle Shokeye2775 days ago
Game of Thrones Season 8 Teaser
Pop Culture

First 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Teaser: Ice and Fire Go to War at Last

Season 8 will premiere in April 2019.

Joshua Espinoza2780 days ago
If Beale Street Could Talk still Barry Jenkins
Pop Culture

'If Beale Street Could Talk' Trailer: Barry Jenkins' James Baldwin Adaptation Looks Stunning

Annapurna Pictures has released the first trailer for Barry Jenkins’ 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' an adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2858 days ago
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Brian Tyree Henry at the 2019 Tony Awards.
Pop Culture

Brian Tyree Henry Takeover Continues as He Joins Amy Adams Thriller 'The Woman in the Window’

Two-time Emmy-nominated 'Atlanta' actor Brian Tyree Henry has added to his growing list of projects, which includes Steve McQueen's 'Widows,' with the Amy Adams/Gary Oldman film 'The Woman in the Window.'

juliarp2914 days ago
Greta Gerwig
Pop Culture

Greta Gerwig Directing 'Little Women' Remake Courting Her 'Lady Bird' Stars Plus Meryl Streep, Emma Stone

Greta Gerwig, who scored several Academy Award nominations for her directorial debut "Lady Bird" is looking to take on "Little Women" next. Meryl Street, Emma Stone, and more are reportedly in talks to star in the movie.

Victoria L. Johnson2940 days ago
Dee Rees
Pop Culture

'Mudbound' Director Dee Rees Sticks With Netflix For Anne Hathaway Thriller Based on Joan Didion Novel

'The Last Thing He Wanted' will see Hathaway as a Washington Post reporter covering the Reagan administration's infamously illegal Iran-Contra affairs.

Marco Margaritoff2976 days ago
Christian Bale
Pop Culture

Here’s the Trailer for New 'Jungle Book' Adaptation 'Mowgli' With Christian Bale

Though we got a modern 'Jungle Book' adaptation two years ago, this looks to be a much grimmer—and simultaneously gorgeous—PG-13-rated affair.

Marco Margaritoff2979 days ago
Kerry Washington
Pop Culture

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's 'Little Fires Everywhere' Adaptation Heading to Hulu

The new series is based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel.

Bianca Gracie3049 days ago
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Actresses Reese Witherspoon (L) and Kerry Washington.
Pop Culture

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon Team Up for 'Little Fires Everywhere' Miniseries

Based on the recent hit novel by Celeste Ng.

Sajae Elder3059 days ago
lupita nyongo
Pop Culture

Lupita Nyong'o Playing Young Trevor Noah's Mother in 'Born a Crime' Memoir Adaptation

Noah's 'Born a Crime' memoir was released in 2016 to critical and commercial success.

Trace William Cowen3068 days ago
Millie Bobby Brown
Pop Culture

Millie Bobby Brown Set to Produce and Star in 'Enola Holmes' Film Series

Queen Millie is making money moves.

NoraGrayceOrosz3111 days ago

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