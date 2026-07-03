Latest Stories
AMC Pulls Plug on ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ After Just 6 Episodes
AMC pulls the plug on ‘Talamasca: The Secret Order’ after mixed reviews, but hints its characters may return in the Immortal Universe.
Will Smith Tapped to Star in Sci-Fi Film 'Resistor' Following 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' Success
The fourth 'Bad Boys' flick delivered an impressive $56 million opening weekend at the domestic box office.
George R.R. Martin Criticizes Screenwriters Who Think They Can Improve Classic Books: 'They Make It Worse'
The 'Game of Thrones' creator believes the trend of adapting classic works is producing mediocre results.
Kid Cudi to Produce and Star in Movie Adaptation of Acclaimed Novel 'Real Life'
Kid Cudi, who's closing out the 'Man on the Moon' album trilogy with the long-awaited final entry this Friday, has more sick-as-hell news for fans.
Watch the First Trailer for Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'
The new take on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel boasts a stacked cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and more.
Lionsgate Considering ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Movie Based on Upcoming Novel
The prequel novel is set 64 years before the beginning of the original 'Hunger Games' book series. Read more about what Lionsgate is considering here.
Michael B. Jordan Adapting New African Fantasy Novel 'Black Leopard, Red Wolf'
Michael B. Jordan's production company is taking on Marlon James' just-released novel, which the author has dubbed an "African 'Game of Thrones.'"
George R.R. Martin Promises Readers They'll Get His Version of the 'Game of Thrones' Ending
"It won’t be tomorrow, and it won’t be next week, but you will get the end of 'A Song of Ice and Fire,'" the novelist writes after years of delays and doubts.
First 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Teaser: Ice and Fire Go to War at Last
Season 8 will premiere in April 2019.
'If Beale Street Could Talk' Trailer: Barry Jenkins' James Baldwin Adaptation Looks Stunning
Annapurna Pictures has released the first trailer for Barry Jenkins’ 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' an adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name.
Brian Tyree Henry Takeover Continues as He Joins Amy Adams Thriller 'The Woman in the Window’
Two-time Emmy-nominated 'Atlanta' actor Brian Tyree Henry has added to his growing list of projects, which includes Steve McQueen's 'Widows,' with the Amy Adams/Gary Oldman film 'The Woman in the Window.'
Greta Gerwig Directing 'Little Women' Remake Courting Her 'Lady Bird' Stars Plus Meryl Streep, Emma Stone
Greta Gerwig, who scored several Academy Award nominations for her directorial debut "Lady Bird" is looking to take on "Little Women" next. Meryl Street, Emma Stone, and more are reportedly in talks to star in the movie.
'Mudbound' Director Dee Rees Sticks With Netflix For Anne Hathaway Thriller Based on Joan Didion Novel
'The Last Thing He Wanted' will see Hathaway as a Washington Post reporter covering the Reagan administration's infamously illegal Iran-Contra affairs.
Here’s the Trailer for New 'Jungle Book' Adaptation 'Mowgli' With Christian Bale
Though we got a modern 'Jungle Book' adaptation two years ago, this looks to be a much grimmer—and simultaneously gorgeous—PG-13-rated affair.
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's 'Little Fires Everywhere' Adaptation Heading to Hulu
The new series is based on Celeste Ng’s bestselling novel.
Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon Team Up for 'Little Fires Everywhere' Miniseries
Based on the recent hit novel by Celeste Ng.
Lupita Nyong'o Playing Young Trevor Noah's Mother in 'Born a Crime' Memoir Adaptation
Noah's 'Born a Crime' memoir was released in 2016 to critical and commercial success.
Millie Bobby Brown Set to Produce and Star in 'Enola Holmes' Film Series
Queen Millie is making money moves.