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Lupe Fiasco wearing sunglasses, a black cap, and a "text FX" t-shirt performs on stage with a microphone, against a colorful backdrop.
Music

Lupe Fiasco Announces Back to Basics Tour With Gym Class Heroes and B.o.B

The three platinum-selling acts will hit 19 cities across the U.S. this fall, bringing some of the blog era's biggest hits back to the stage.

Mark Elibert23 days ago

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