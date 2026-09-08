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MSCHF x Lexus "Circle" Car.
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MSCHF Turn Two Lexus EVs Into Mind-Bending 'MOTOMORPHOSIS' Sculpture

The Brooklyn-based art collective's latest work will be on display at Chelsea Industrial in New York this weekend.

Will Lavin3 days ago

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